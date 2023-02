Newmont



has made an offer worth around $17 billion to acquire Australia’s



Newcrest Mining



an approach which could set off competing bids as international gold miners seek to secure the most promising long-term assets.

Newmont



(ticker: NEM), based in Colorado and the world’s largest producer of gold, said it it would offer 0.380 of its own shares for each



Newcrest



(NCMGY) share.