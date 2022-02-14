Newly single Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West a year ago next week, but the rapper still sent her a romantic gift for Valentine’s Day: a truck, with the words “My vision is krystal klear” — note the k’s — on its side, loaded up with roses in the back.

West shared photos of the flowers on Instagram, and he tagged Kardashian in the post.

Kanye West sent estranged wife Kim Kardashian roses for Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

Meanwhile, Kardashian, who shares four children with West — North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and 2-year-old Psalm — was seen over the weekend in New York City. She and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, had dinner at Lilia, an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn.

West’s gesture followed a string of his comments on Kardashian’s relationship, including one that he has faith he and Kardashian will be back together and another calling Davidson a “d***head.” His rant sent West trending on Sunday, even ahead of the Super Bowl.

He advised married people to “HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE” and “MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM” because someone is “LURKING” to “HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY.” He added that Kardashian should “ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

Kardashian and Davidson connected in October when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and legal advocate hosted SNL. A little more than a month later, the two were celebrating Davidson’s birthday together. Kardashian also asked the court to declare her legally single back in December.

Still, West has repeatedly said publicly that he wants Kardashian back.

This despite the fact that he coupled up with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox around the beginning of the year. Fox complimented Ye’s energy and wrote in an essay for Interview magazine last month that she had an “instant connection” with him. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night,” she wrote.

But a rep for Fox confirmed Monday that the two had gone their separate ways: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

Fox also wrote that she and West are “on good terms” in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man,” Fox wrote.