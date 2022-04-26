Newly released text messages between Mark Meadows and Republicans reveals more details on efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Yahoo Entertainment

Bill Hader’s daughter hilariously tricked him into meeting Chris Pratt

Bill Hader visited Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Monday, to promote season three of his HBO series Barry. He also shared a hilarious encounter with A-list actor Chris Pratt. “We were at a restaurant,” Hader explained. “I go, ‘Guys, don’t freak out, but Gardens and Galaxy.’ My daughters are like, ‘Oh, my God!’ The 9-year-old who was eight at the time, was like, ‘I know his son.’ And I go, ‘Really?’ She’s like, ‘Yes, I know his son. Can I go over there and say hi?’ I’m like, ‘He’s eating, just leave him alone, please.’” As Hader and his daughters were leaving, they talked the former Saturday Night Live star into dropping by Pratt’s table. “So I walk over, I go, ‘Hey, Chris. Sorry, but my daughter knows your son,” Hader recalled. “And my daughter goes, ‘I don’t know his son! You wanted to meet Chris Pratt!” While Kimmel’s audience found the trick to be hilarious, Pratt was a little less enthused. Hader was understandably embarrassed, he admitted to also being proud. “I wanted to strangle her, but I was also never more proud of my kid in my life,” Hader admitted, “I go, ‘Why did you do that?’ And she was like, ‘I don’t know.’ And I was like, ‘You’re gonna make me so much money.”