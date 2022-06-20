Newly released pics show Kim Jong Un as baby-face teen

Newly released photos of Kim Jong Un as a baby-faced youngster offer a rare glimpse into his adolescent years before he became a full-blown bloodthirsty despot.

The series of photos were obtained by news organizations after North Korea state media ran a documentary on the life of Kim’s late mentor and loyalist Hyon Chol Hae.

One image shows Kim in his early teens holding Hyon’s hands and another photo shows Kim in his late teens with Hyon, his late father Kim Jong Il and his sister Kim Yo-jong.

An additional photo shows the tyrant-in-training in a black jacket in white shirt standing with his mentor behind his father.

Hyon Chol Hae, who died last month, was a Korean People’s Army marshal who helped groom Kim to be the next leader of the insulated country after Kim’s father died in 2011. A funeral held for him brought out a huge number of mourners, state media reported despite an outbreak of the coronavirus.

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un helped carry Hyon Chol Hae’s coffin at his funeral. Korean Central TV

The documentary claimed that North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un instructed the doctors in how to treat Hyon Chol Hae’s heart disease. Korean Central TV

Kim Jong Un, 38, carried Hyon’s coffin with other top officials and he and other soldiers bowed before Hyon’s grave, state TV footage showed.

Part of the recent documentary, titled “Closest to the Sun” claims Kim instructed doctors how to treat Hyon’s heart disease that he had from 2017 to 2021, according to the Sun. Kim has no expertise in medicine.

The Mirror reported a South Korean intelligence source told Digital Choson that publishing the images of the teen madman was likely to encourage the public to emulate the loyalty that Hyon showed to Kim.

With Post wires