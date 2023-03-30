Newest congressional NIL meetings, Big 12 interested in Fresno State & the importance of SDSU’s Final Four entry

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger give their thoughts on the latest congressional meetings that took place concerning name, image & likeness for student athletes.

The house of representatives met today to discuss the future of NIL across the college athletics landscape. The meeting was considered a circus by some and concerning for those that have an interest in the future of athlete compensation. The guys debate whether or not congress should even handle this issue due to their lack of knowledge on the subject.

The San Diego State Aztecs have put themselves in an interesting position by making the men’s final four. The podcast determines if this high-level exposure is enough to propel them into a Power Five conference such as the Pac-12.

In other realignment news, the president of Fresno State has confirmed the rumors that the Big 12 is trying to scoop up the program. Meanwhile, the value of Fresno State is up in the air given the university’s location along with the strength of their program.

Lastly, in news of the weird, Zimbabwe held its annual Mr. Ugly contest, which caused great controversy from the fans, and the cheating fishermen from Lake Erie have finally received their punishments.

1:00 Dan denounces his friendship with Ross after the congressional NIL meetings

28:30 The difference between professional advertising deals and collegiate NIL deals

33:57 How likely is it that San Diego State joins the Pac-12?

41:00 The Big-12 is interested in Fresno State

45:40 What is UCONN’s legacy if they win another national championship?

49:10 Zimbabwe’s annual Mr. Ugly contest caused great controversy

53:30 The Lake Erie fisherman cheaters have reached a plea agreement

