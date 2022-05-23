Newen-Owned iZen Launches Investigative Docs Producer CAPA Spain – The Hamden Journal

Newen Studios’ Spanish divison iZen has launched documentary producer CAPA Spain with Emmy and Peabody-winning director and journalist Tomás Ocaña.
CAPA Spain will work to develop international documentaries in Spain and the wider Hispanic market.
Investigative journalist Ocaña is known for docu-series such as Lucy in the Spiderweb, which was Spanish national television streamer RTVEPlay and selected to premiere on the 24th Malaga Festival in 2021.
He has also participated in major investigative journalism projects such as the Panama Papers and the Swiss Leaks and many of his stories focus on rime, gambling, corruption, drug trafficking, environmental destruction, labor exploitation and fraud. As such, he was worked on drama projects such as Netflix’s El Chapo.
Since 2017, Ocaña has led his own production boutique called The Facto Productions, based in Madrid and Miami to tell general interest stories that others can’t or won’t reveal. He uses English-language production techniques and narratives in his programs.
Ocaña recently won an Ondas Award for GAL, the Triangle, an investigative podcast he is now converting into a docu-series.
“CAPA Spain was born to tell the best stories by combining the rigor of journalism and the narrative of fiction,” Ocaña. “It is meant to be a guarantee of quality, rigor and fast-paced storytelling to produce highly relevant docu-series. It is an honor to join Newen Studios with the aim of taking non-fiction and documentary formats to the next level in our country. Spain is a strategic point for many of the great stories, which makes it the perfect place to undertake a project like this, from our territory but looking at the whole world.”
Philippe Levasseur, Head of Newen Studios International said: “Having Tomás join us is an honor and a big step in our expansion strategy in the documentary field. His talent and creativity are a great match with the values of CAPA and Newen Studios. His experience in Spain and in LatAm will also help us extend our reach to those key territories.”
Newen already operates French subsidiary CAPA, which has produced several high profile investigative docs.
Jose Velasco, President of iZen: “What better combination than CAPA’s more than 30 years of experience with the enthusiasm and strength of one of the brightest young talents in today’s journalism: Tomás Ocaña. iZen, part of the Newen Group, enters this new adventure by joining our activity in the United Kingdom, — Storyboard Studios together with Natalie Humphreys — to confirm the commitment to factual and documentary, with the world as a market.”