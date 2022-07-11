Newen Connect Signs UK Sales Vet Phil Sequeira For English Language – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: French distribution giant Newen Connect is getting serious about English language content and has hired British sales vet Phil Sequeira to help with the push.

The TF1-owned outfit will start unveiling English-language content over the coming weeks and is gearing up for a London showcase tomorrow, during which it will present numerous shows from its hefty slate to around 25 local networks and streamers.

Newen was recently bolstered by a 40% increase in investment from financier Anton, bringing its global budget up to €50M ($50.9M).

Phil Sequeira

Newen



Reporting to Leona Connell, Newen Connect’s EVP Distribution, Sequeira becomes the company’s first sales exec dedicated to overseeing the UK and North America. He joins after a year-long stint at Mercury Studios and has previously held senior posts with BBC Studios and ITV Studios.

The exec will design and implement strategies for the territories to drive sales of new titles, exploring co-production opportunities and seeking to work with new platforms.

Connell, whose London-based team has trebled in size since she joined from Sky Vision 18 months ago, described the Sequeira hire as a “natural evolution.”

“We feel like we’ve got the right team in place to not only monetize programing but also support producers looking for further financing,” she told The Hamden Journal, praising Sequeira’s “wide-ranging experience and track record in delivering sales and co-productions.

“Our message is two-fold: Reinforcing the fact we have a steady flow of drama from around Europe and telling clients that we will soon have a lot to talk about in terms of English language.”

Driven by the Anton investment, there has been a major expansion of production and distribution of late and Newen now says it is the biggest producer of domestic French shows in terms of hours.

The company owns 39 production companies, half of which are in France but some of which are based in the UK, such as Chalkboard and Clapperboard, which produces a number of drama series for Paramount-owned Channel 5.

Since Connell joined, the outfit has taken on 14 new dramas series, 19 returning series and 24 TV movies, with a catalog of more than 6,000 hours.

Shows being presented at tomorrow’s showcase include Dutch NPO series Legacy, a coming-of-age story based on Alexander Münninghoff’s The Heir, along with Dark Hearts, a contemporary war thriller from France 2 and Amazon France.

“For us to be able to say we have 14 new shows plus returning series is massive,” added Connell.

Since the pandemic started, interest in Newen shows has come from “further afield,” she went on to say.

“The pandemic gave more opportunities for finished program sales but now there is an interest, curiosity and acceptance in shows from places like France and Spain,” she added. “They bring a different twist. We wouldn’t have been having these discussions two years ago.”