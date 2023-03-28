Phil Mickelson (L) Yasir Al-Rumayyan (R) – Newcastle United’s Saudi ownership under fresh scrutiny following LIV Golf claims – Getty Images/Charlie Crowhurst

Newcastle United’s takeover is under fresh scrutiny after the Premier League admitted for the first time that it is “completely aware” of court disclosures involving LIV Golf and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Documents were submitted on behalf of the PIF earlier this month in the United States, which say that it should be regarded as “a ‘foreign state’ within the meaning of the [US] Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act”. It also said that the PIF and Newcastle’s chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan “are a sovereign instrumentality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a sitting minister of the Saudi Government”.

The league had allowed the 2021 takeover by PIF, who are 80 per cent stakeholders in Newcastle, after receiving what the Premier League called “legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle”.

Richard Masters, the league’s chief executive, was asked in Parliament about the court disclosure but refused to answer whether this would prompt an investigation into Newcastle United’s owners.

Clive Efford, an MP on the committee, also told Masters that Amanda Staveley, a Newcastle director, had described PIF as an autonomous, commercially driven investment fund. “But, in the submissions in the court case, the public investment fund is claiming it has sovereign immunity and cannot therefore be called to give evidence or submit evidence,” he said.

The court filing has led to renewed calls for an investigation and Efford asked if the Premier League would now “revisit the Newcastle United Football Club arrangements.”

Masters replied by telling MPs that he “can’t really comment on it, even to the point of saying ‘is the Premier League investigating it’.”

He added: “Obviously we are completely aware. You are correct about the general nature of the undertakings that we received at the point of takeover, but I can’t really go into it at all.

“The only time the Premier League comments publicly on regulatory issues is when it is charged and at the end of a process when an independent panel has decided whether any rules breaches have taken place. The investigatory process we don’t talk about at all.”

Story continues

There is precedent for the Premier League to review the eligibility of an owner who has already passed their tests, with Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich forced to sell the club last year after he was sanctioned by the UK Government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Masters separately told MPs that the Premier League is developing an owners and directors’ test that will be one of the most stringent in world sport. It comes amid the spectre of a new independent football regulator which, according to government proposals, would have statutory powers of investigation for any takeover.

PIF and Newcastle United declined to comment when contacted by Telegraph Sport.

Crouch hits out at the Premier League

Tracey Crouch has also accused the Premier League of delaying tactics over a new football regulator and urged the Government to immediately set up a “shadow” body to begin the biggest overhaul of football governance for 30 years.

The former Conservative sports minister, whose review has resulted in planned legislation, was asked by the digital, culture, media and sport select committee about rumours that the Premier League’s approach to the issue was to “kick it into the long grass”.

Crouch replied: “I feel that is one of the tactics that is being deployed. In briefings with colleagues, which obviously gets back to myself and others, it has been a whole series of hurdles that people are having to constantly jump over. It has been disappointing and surprising.”

Crouch said that Debbie Hewitt, the new FA chair, had been a “breath of fresh air” for FA governance and had engaged with the process. Masters, the Premier League chief executive, said that he did not recognise that characterisation of the organisation he leads.

“It suggests we have done nothing – I would say that we have done nothing else but engage with this process,” he said.

The Premier League and the English Football League are currently in talks over a new financial formula that will narrow what EFL chairman Rick Parry calls a “chasm” between the top flight and the next 72 clubs.

Parry told MPs that the EFL earned 75 per cent of what the Premier League did in 1992, representing an £11 million gap in income. He said that this had since grown to £3 billion, meaning that the EFL’s revenue is just 6 per cent of the Premier League’s income. “It’s about a fundamental rethink – not another sticking plaster,” he said.

Hewitt used her appearance in front of the parliamentary committee to appeal for more funding for the grassroots amateur game, where 120,000 matches are cancelled annually due to the poor quality of football pitches.

“Our grass-roots facilities are not world-class,” she said. “This reset must look at the funding of grass-roots football. It is not the FA asking for more money for the FA. It’s asking for more money for the grassroots.”

Masters also said that the Premier League was working towards a new financial system, which would be similar to that of Uefa, which limits spending on wages, transfers and agent fees to 70 per cent of revenue. According to Deloitte’s recent figures, more than half of the Premier League clubs spend in excess of 70 per cent of their revenue just on wages.