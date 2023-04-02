Newcastle destroy Manchester United to prove Champions League credentials

Newcastle vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League – Reuters/Lee Smith

Joe Willock and Callum Wilson combined to head Newcastle firmly into the race for Champions League qualification as they leapfrogged Manchester United into third place.

Willock’s 65th-minute header, his third goal of the season, and a second from substitute Wilson two minutes from time inflicted just a second defeat in 17 games in all competitions on Erik ten Hag’s side and gained a measure of revenge for February’s Carabao Cup final heartache at Wembley.

It was a deserved 2-0 victory too for the Magpies, who created the better chances in the game and might have gone ahead through Alexander Isak, Sean Longstaff and Willock before they broke the deadlock in front of a crowd of 52,268.

They are now level on 50 points – one more than they collected during the whole of the last campaign – with United, but have a significantly better goal difference with both having 11 games to play.

Marcus Rashford, who had withdrawn from the England squad through injury, was named in Ten Hag’s starting line-up, while Eddie Howe kept faith with the 11 men who started the Magpies’ 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest last time out.

That meant only a seat on the bench for in-form midfielder Joelinton on his return from a two-match ban.

Both sides made early inroads in an enterprising start to the game with Rashford and Antony menacing in wide positions for the visitors as Isak stretched their defence.

Longstaff miskicked in front of goal after Isak had headed down Kieran Trippier’s sixth-minute cross at the end of a flowing counter-attack seconds after Sven Botman had dived in to block as Marcel Sabitzer burst into the Newcastle penalty area.

A fiercely-contested game saw both combatants employ high presses when out of possession with time at a premium for defenders and as Allan Saint-Maximin started to find his feet, it was the home side who began to exert sustained pressure.

David De Gea had to palm away Isak’s header from Jacob Murphy’s 16th-minute cross with the Spaniard also managing to block Willock’s follow-up, and he was grateful to be able to field Saint-Maximin’s curling effort in short order.

Murphy blasted a 25th-minute shot over from Bruno Guimaraes’ lay-off and United needed the calming influence of the vastly-experienced Raphael Varane to guide them through a testing period.

Longstaff blasted just wide from distance after Saint-Maximin had rolled the ball square for him with seven minutes of the first half to go, and the Frenchman set up Willock two minutes later, but saw him clear the crossbar from much closer range.

Antony was unable to hit the target with a first-time effort from Luke Shaw’s corner as a pulsating half drew to a close.

Saint-Maximin continued to torment Diogo Dalot without finding the killer final ball as the second half unfolded, and although Nick Pope had to collect a speculative attempt from Antony, defender Fabian Schar went close from distance with the Magpies pressing once again.

Ten Hag made his move with 28 minutes remaining when he sent on Jadon Sancho and, making his first appearance since February 1, Anthony Martial for Antony and Wout Weghorst, but his side fell behind three minutes later.

Guimaraes ran on to Isak’s astute pass and lofted the ball to the far post, where Saint-Maximin headed it back for Willock to turn home from point-blank range.

De Gea produced a superb reaction save to turn substitute Joelinton’s header on to the crossbar before Schar’s stooping effort came back off the post to keep the visitors in the game, but he was beaten for a second time at the death when Wilson nodded home from Trippier’s corner.

Newcastle dominate Man Utd from start to finish: at it happened, below

07:12 PM

Finally, United’s away woes

Thank you for following this with us. Congrats to Newcastle on a dominant performance, they deserved it. Man United have got a problem in these games away from home against the top sides.

Brentford away, they lost 0-4.

City away lost 3-6

Aston Villa away lost 1-3

Arsenal away lost 2-3

Liverpool away lost 0-7

and then today 0-2

That’s 25 goals conceded away at their rivals. (Brighton away and Spurs away to come).

Something for ten Hag to think on! Cheers for following, the match report will appear above.

07:05 PM

Ten Hag

“Today, yeah the best team won. I hate to say it. Their determination, passion and desire were more than us. They deserved to win. This was not good enough. We allowed them too many chances.

“You have to give everything in every game.”

07:03 PM

Gary Neville

“There are emerging signs that they are not good enough in these kinds of matches, big games away. They don’t turn up. They were never in that game. They deserved to get to beaten.”

“Newcastle did want it more. You have to turn up in the big games away from home. Barcelona was an exception.”

07:00 PM

Luke Shaw

“Not good enough. I feel like I am always honest after bad results. I do think Newcastle are a good side but they didn’t win on quality they won on passion and they had a higher motivation than we did. And that cannot be possible. It is not acceptable. It was a big game and they wanted it more. But I cannot keep saying this after games.

“It is painful to say that. It is unacceptable it is not what we set out to be. This is a tough place to come and without passion and hunger you are going to suffer. It was coming before the international break because our levels have dropped.

“The players had a chat in the changing room with no staff around. We had to speak to each other. We need to realise the problems and change it around quick. It could still be a very good season but not with performances like that.”

“Close to a new contract but nothing has been signed yet.”

06:47 PM

Eddie Howe

“We want the athletic running style to be part of our game. It is part of my philosophy but you need the players to do it, and I have got the athletes.

“We have had games like this since the WC when we have not got the goals that our performances deserve. Atmosphere was electric.”

“We have had a few injuries that have affected our ability to change games. It was good to have Callum Wilson waiting patiently on the bench when I wanted to change it. I actually wanted to bring him on earlier.”

“Most of my managerial career in the Premier League has been at the other end of the table so nice to look at the right end and see us up there!”

They are in third, with a goal difference of 22. Man United, also on 50, have a far inferior GD of just 4.

06:43 PM

Joe Willock

“Today, we played really well and we deserved the victory. It was electric in there today with the fans and we fed off that. Losing the final hurts, it hurt a lot and we took that anger into this game. I was disappointed not to come in at half time with a goal or two.”

On his goal…

“When that ball came across I thought oh I cannot miss from there. The thing that will make us into a top, top side is the goals in the final third, finishing. The manager has built an athletic team and me and my midfield colleagues feel we can get into the box. We have got brilliant players and a brilliant manager.”

“I should have got a hat-trick. If I can add goals to my game then that will take me to the next level. I feel like I was getting into the box, into the areas.”

“Thierry Henry was my hero. It is my dream to play for England. I think have the ability if I keep working hard and I can give the England manager some questions to think about.”

06:41 PM

Newcastle interviews

Callum Wilson: “The final left a bad taste so it was nice to do this at home for the fans.”

Dan Burn: “Great performance. Good to do this for the fans.”

Wilson: “I feel like father and son being interviewed along side him he is so tall.”

Burn: “Big result for us today, level on points with Man United. Big week coming up, three away games coming up.”

Wilson: “It is competitive for the number nine shirt at the moment. Nobody likes to be on the bench, especially a striker.”

06:39 PM

Let’s enjoy some stats

Newcastle United have beaten Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time since October 2019, having failed to win their previous six matches in this fixture (D2 L4).

Manchester United have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for a seventh time, and for the first time since February 2020.

Newcastle United have beaten Manchester United with both teams starting the day in the Premier League’s top five places for only the second time, with the other instance being the famous 5-0 win at St. James’ Park in October 1996 under Kevin Keegan.

Of Joe Willock’s last nine league goals for Newcastle, five have been the game’s opening goal, with the Magpies going on to win in each of those five matches.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s assist for Joe Willock was the sixth chance he created for Newcastle United against Manchester United today – his most in a single Premier League game.

Newcastle right-back Kieran Tripper has assisted five goals at set play situations this season in the Premier League, the most of any player.

Manchester United have lost four of their eight Premier League games without Casemiro this season, compared to three of 19 when he has played.

06:24 PM

Full time: Newcastle United 2 Man United 0

That second goal settled it as a contest. Man United were awful, they look half a side without Casemiro in there, and hoping for some magic from Rashford isn’t going to work every match. Having a non-scoring centre forward (Weghorst) doesn’t help, and he barely touched the ball today. Man United look drained of energy, tired.

Newcastle were really good and if they’d had a bit more acuteness with their shooting this would have been over by half time. Kieran Trippier’s delivery was excellent. Alexander Isak was a great hold up man, Bruno Guimaraes has class, and Allan Saint-Maximin was always a threat. They certainly look in better shape for the Champs League places than their visitors, whom they have leapfrogged into third. Both on 50 points.

06:15 PM

GOAL! Newcastle United 2 Man United 0 (Wilson 88)

That’s it, it’s the second Newcastle deserved and it’s the defeat that this Man United performance I think deserves. Man U have really struggled all afternoon from Newcastle’s corners, De Gea has not been able to get out and claim. This is in fact a freekick from a couple of yards away from the corner flag but same difference. Delivered in, De Gea stuck on the line, four defenders in a row similarly rooted. The sub Callum Wilson gets up for the header and he is really not under anywhere near enough pressure. Lindelof with a late and half-hearted attempt to get in the road but to no avail. Headed home, enthusiastic celebrations and Newcastle are surely home and dry.

The freekick came about, incidentally, with Shaw making a needless foul on Longstaff.

06:13 PM

82 mins: Newcastle United 1 Man United 0

Pellistri, Lindelof and Fred come on. McTominay, Martinez and Varane come off.

06:12 PM

80 mins: Newcastle United 1 Man United 0

That’s good play from Man U and a really good chance. Martial does very well, hits a shot and it takes a good save to keep it all square.

06:08 PM

76 mins: Newcastle United 1 Man United 0

Man U have scored 11 goals after 76+ mins this term, the most in the league (joint with Arsenal and one other side… Brentford I think) so are clearly fit and full of heart. Or maybe it’s the residue of Fergie Time.

06:06 PM

75 mins: Newcastle United 1 Man United 0

Heroic defence from Man United somehow keeps it to one. Another Newcastle corner and once again De Gea is trapped by Newcastle opponents. Trippier’s cross. Big Joe Linton with the header at goal, De Gea does superbly to tip that onto the bar, Newcastle follow in and Martial heads it off the line and onto the post and it’s away. Schar the man with the rebound there.

Schar got a bang on the noggin in the melee. He is okay

06:03 PM

73 mins: Newcastle United 1 Man United 0

Dalot slips it to Sabitzer, who gets an effort in. Botman with a block.

06:03 PM

71 mins: Newcastle United 1 Man United 0

Newcastle are snapping at Man United, this Izak – known to all the lads in the Newcastle dressing room room as Gregory – is having a good game. Connecting with Guimares now, bringing him into the play.

05:57 PM

68 mins: Newcastle United 1 Man United 0

Anthony Gordon and Joelinton come on. Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy come off.

05:56 PM

67 mins: Newcastle United 1 Man United 0

So those changes very much did not work for ETH. And I think Howe got a bit lucky in that he was about to sub Saint-M and Willock before the goal, or at least, that’s what the Sky TV is saying.

05:54 PM

GOAL! Newcastle United 1 Man United 0 (Willock 64)

That’s it! The Geordies deserved that on balance, Willock should have had a couple previously. Excellent hold up from Izak, holds the ball and slips it to Guimares, who crosses to the back post. Nodded back across by Saint-Maximin and there’s Willock from point blank range to head the Newcastle side into the lead.

05:50 PM

60 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

At last, some United subs. Antony trudges off with a face like a wet weekend. There’s “being disappointed not to be in the fray” and there is “dissent at the gaffer’s decision” I would say. Anyhow. Off he sulks, on comes Martial.

Sancho is also coming on, and the hapless Weghorst is making way.

Match rating of first half: oakyish game with one side playing very well and one side poorly.

Match rating since half time: poor game, with both sides playing okay.

05:48 PM

57 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Schar picks it up deep, receives no hostile attention so figures he might as well. Comes forward, has a dibble.

05:47 PM

55 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Antony has an effort from range, technically a shot on target I guess but Pope can throw his cap (his mitre?) on it.

05:43 PM

53 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Wout Weghorst has touched the ball just seven times. That’s half as many as the next least involved player, Pope (15).

05:42 PM

51 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Diogo Dalot going to be having nightmares about Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman is having him on toast. Does him again here, crosses for Willock. Cut out.

05:39 PM

48 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

ETH has moved McTommers into the centre and deeper. This side badly missing Casemiro, I would say.

05:35 PM

46 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

There are no changes to either side. Surprised that ETH hasn’t shaken that up a bit.

Second half begins and the first moment of note is an injury to a Newcastle player.

Dalot had Saint-Maximin, Trippier sent in the freekick, and Scharr got a bang on the head. Up and fine by the looks but will need the concussion protocol.

05:20 PM

Half time: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

That’s it – Newcastle should be ahead. As Luke says, maybe they will rue those missed chances. I imagine ten Hag is warming up his pipes for a hairdryer; the Reds have been way off the pace.

05:19 PM

44 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Isak’s had a go from the edge of the area, hits Martinez. The Geordie faithful want a pen but nothing doing.

05:18 PM

42 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

And now a moment for Man United, rare in this half but they’re hanging in. Shaw delivers a corner, Antony tries a high-difficulty volley and puts it over.

05:17 PM

40 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Willock the latest Newcastle man to go close. Isak received it, got away from Matinez and played it out to Saint-M. He got into the box, slipped it to Willock, and he blazed over.

05:14 PM

39 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Here is Luke Edwards: “Newcastle United have completely outplayed Manchester United so far but they have not been able to turn their dominance into a goal. Erik ten Hag’s side have not going at all but they have somehow managed to stay in the game. It has been a feature of their recent form. Newcastle will get tired playing at this speed and tempo….”

05:09 PM

37 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Another good Newcastle move. Longstaff gets it, shifts it, wallops it…. but it screws just wide. De Gea was well beat there I think. That’s Newacstle’s ninth shot, MUFC have had just one attempt.

05:08 PM

36 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Rashford plays it into the feet of Bruno. He is tackled hard by Scharr in the NUFC box. Ref gives nothing so clearly felt it was fair and square. Bruno Ferndanes, who I do not care for, complains angrily and passionately.

05:06 PM

34 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Martin Tyler, you ledge: “Dan Burn there, the tallest left back in Premier League history.”

05:05 PM

33 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

De Gea in the ref’s ear, he reckons that Newcastle are getting away with a bit too much at the dead ball.

05:02 PM

ETH not looking very impressed

05:01 PM

31 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

But here is another corner for NUFC. De Gea doesn’t claim it. Varane aids.

05:01 PM

30 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Antony and Rashford have swopped sides and that appears to have helped.

04:59 PM

27 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

MUFC have managed to settle. Crowd is a bit quieter. They’ve had more than half of the possession in the last few mins.

04:56 PM

24 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Newcastle are very impressive indeed. Lovely move here, orchestrated by Murphy, pass and move, and now he gets it bacl as he drifts inside and cracks a shot. Wide.

04:53 PM

20 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Ref is having a word with Dan Burn. Needs a step ladder to look him in the eye.

04:52 PM

19 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Now the Mags are out it down the left as well. Saint-Maximin finds some space, delivers, and Longstaff heads wide. That might conceivably have been ruled offside actually but.

04:49 PM

16 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Shaw, who is playing left back for United, is getting a roasting down that flank.

04:46 PM

14 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Magpies putting together some dangerous moments. They’re giving Man U a torrid time down the Newcastle right flank. Cross comes in, Izak makes a good connection with a header and that’s a fine reaction stop from the ageless David De Gea. Following in, it is Willock – but he hits the ball straight at the prone keeper. Surely you have to tuck that away?

04:45 PM

12 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Ridiculous by Burn, who clearly senses that Antony is too quick and too mobile for him, so just shoves him to the ground. That ought to be a booking I would say.

04:43 PM

11 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Ball is slipped through for Weghorst. Lovely big boy that he is. He purrs onto it like an Austin Allegro starting in January, and predictably twonks the ball wide.

04:38 PM

7 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Promising for Newcastle! They get down the right flank, cross to the back post. Knock down by Isak and here is S Longstaff! Controls it well but cannot quite get it to drop right for him and he has scuffed the shot, gets another go but Martinez has it well covered and he’s ended up blocking both.

04:36 PM

5 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Weghorst is playing up front for MU, Rashers is out on the left, McTominay has been paying close attention to Guimaraes so far.

04:33 PM

2 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Newcastle have a corner. Man U clear that with some comfort.

04:32 PM

1 mins: Newcastle United 0 Man United 0

Scott McT kicks us off. Not sure if it is just in the Telegraph office but we have lost sound on the Sky Sports broadcast. So whatever Gurreh Neville and Martin Tyler are telling Sky viewers, it’s lost on me.

04:30 PM

Ready!

Newcastle lads in a huddle. We are now ready. It’s Man United who will kick off.

04:29 PM

Local Hero now

playing on the SJP PA. That’s a bit more like it. Not that I don’t enjoy Hey Jude. But doesn’t really seem very Newcastle-y.

04:28 PM

Good atmos at SJP

They are playing Hey Jude.

Temperature has dropped, it is about 48 degrees and there is some hazy sunshine. Clear. Maybe a ten percent chance of a shower.

04:23 PM

McTominay

Here is Luke Edwards on the battling Scottish midfielder.

“It’s also a big day for Scott McTominay who starts in midfield ahead of Fred, with Eriksen injured and Casemiro suspended. McTominay was superb for Scotland in the international break, but there is a growing belief he will seek to leave Manchester United in the summer as he has had so little game time under Erik ten Hag.

“Newcastle United would be very interested in bringing him to Tyneside, where he would compete with Sean Longstaff for a place in the starting XI. They come up against each other here. Another intriguing sub plot.”

04:18 PM

Ten Hag on Martial

“Every time Martial is on the pitch, he has a massive impact on our team, but he didn’t play that much and that’s a pity for him, but also for us, because we can beat big opponents with him, remember Liverpool and City at home.

“He can make a difference and we see that every time. Hopefully he can stay fit and have an impact in the last games of the season.”

04:07 PM

Ten Hag on Wan Bissaka

“Yesterday, in the night he didn’t feel very good,” the manager told MUTV.

“Overnight it got worse so therefore we made the decision that he stays out. So it’s illness.”

04:06 PM

Ten Hag

“Today the season starts. Yes, we have a cup but we have to battle for every game because this is going to be a tough fight.

“We need to have the right attitude, to be on the front foot and have the balls to play.”

04:04 PM

ASM

The mighty Luke Edwards, font of knowledge for all things North East football related, writes:

“Interesting to see Allan Saint-Maximin has kept his place in the starting XI for Newcastle. For so long the star man for the Magpies under Steve Bruce and again in Howe’s first season, the French winger faces an uncertain future.

“Howe likes him as a player and knows he can unlock stubborn defences, especially at home, but he has not done often enough this season. This feels like a big game for him. Is he still going to be part of Newcastle’s plan beyond the summer? He has to prove he can deliver in games like this one.”

03:55 PM

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

travelled with the squad but is unwell and will not feature.

03:32 PM

Team news

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson.

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst. Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Sancho, Pellistri, Bishop, Butland.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Newcastle are unchanged.

Martial back in squad for the visitors, his las appearance for MUFC since the League Cup win over Forest on 1st Feb.

03:31 PM

Who do you fancy today?

Newcastle can be backed at 6/4, their visitors at 2/1. 5/2 about the draw.

03:26 PM

Hope he is celebrating with a short corner routine

03:25 PM

Henry’s gone all arty!

03:24 PM

The young king arrives

03:22 PM

No fog today on the Tyne

01:07 PM

Ten Hag speaks ahead of important Newcastle game

Afternoon! And welcome to our live blog of Newcastle United against Manchester United. Kick off is at 4.30pm, and here is our Manchester football expert James Ducker to set the scene.

Erik ten Hag has left the door open to a permanent move for Wout Weghorst, despite his determination to sign a world-class striker this summer.

United are eyeing Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen of Napoli as Ten Hag bids to greatly strengthen his attack and ease the scoring burden on Marcus Rashford.

With little money available in January and the Glazers refusing to sanction a £44 million move for the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, who instead joined Liverpool, Ten Hag signed Weghorst on a cheap emergency loan from Burnley.

Weghorst has worked hard and helped to fill a void left by the perennially injured Anthony Martial but he has managed just two goals in 18 appearances and doubts have been cast about his ability at such a level.

Yet Ten Hag – whose side face Newcastle at St James’ Park this afternoon in a crucial game in the fight for the top four – has refused to rule out signing Weghorst permanently in the summer to give him more cover in attack after praising his contribution so far.

Asked if Weghorst has a chance of staying at Old Trafford, the manager said: “Of course. I think he’s doing a lot of elements of football really well. He’s doing a really good job for us in pressing, he’s the leader of the process in pressing, he starts the press, he’s taking over positions, his link-up play. He’s doing really well.

“He’s making great movements and making space for others so he’s also good in set-plays. So he’s really contributing to this team. After Christmas, we played 25 games and we lost two games and he played almost all the games. So he’s really part of that success.”

Having already won the Carabao Cup this season, United are eyeing more silverware with the FA Cup and Europa League as well as targeting a top-four finish, with Ten Hag admitting such a club simply has to be in the Champions League.

“Let’s make one thing clear. We have to play Champions League football,” he said. “A club like Manchester United has to act in the Champions League, so there is no misunderstanding.

“Of course we are more interesting when we’re in the Champions League but even if we are not, we are still attractive for players. I noticed that also last year when we were not in the Champions League.

“But I want to make that point clear – we have to be in the Champions League. So we have two parts [routes to qualify]. One is the Premier League, being in the top four, or the Europa League, winning the Europa League so they are the two parts.”

United can strengthen their grip on the top four by beating Newcastle but Eddie Howe’s side will move level on points with them if they win.

It is the first of three big league games in the space of eight days for Manchester United without their suspended midfielder, Casemiro, and Newcastle’s rise under their Saudi Arabia owners has served only to intensify the competition for a top-four spot.

But ten Hag noted that riches alone do not guarantee success.

“Money is one thing but the other thing is also strategy,” ten Hag said. “So I was in Ajax, we had a low budget in comparison with many opponents in the Champions League and still we won the groups, we came in the semi-final, we were close to the final. So it’s also possible with a low budget to beat teams with a higher budget.

“From my analysis, I think we are in a good direction, the right direction. We are building a base this season and, of course, from here we have to develop and have to progress and you can do that by developing the team and that is in every game, you have to play a better game, and every training you can develop your way of play. So that is what we are doing.

“Also setting every time higher demands and standards to our players and then, for the rest, in the summer we will see but it’s not at the moment the focus point. The focus point now is the way of play, make a better game, make a better way of play so we have a better chance of winning games.”