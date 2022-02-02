Newborn Kennedy Hoyle missing after mom found shot dead in Tennessee

Tennessee police are searching for a 2-day-old baby girl whose mother was found shot to death on Tuesday night.

Officials issued an Amber Alert for missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle on Wednesday after police found her mother, Danielle Hoyle, dead near an abandoned car in Memphis.

“Additionally, officers were advised that the victim’s 2-day-old child, Kennedy Hoyle, was last seen with the victim; however, no child was located,” Memphis Police Department said in a Twitter post.

A man “known to the victims” was detained Wednesday, Memphis police said in an additional post.

“The search continues for Kennedy Hoyle,” the post said. “Memphis cops had joined with other agencies to search Island Drive along the banks of the Mississippi River for the missing baby.”

Police didn’t disclose the man’s identity nor did they identify Kennedy’s mother. But WMC shared Danielle’s name and interviewed her grieving mother April Campbell.

Campbell pleaded for her granddaughter Kennedy’s return through tears.

“I only held my baby 10 minutes and I haven’t seen her since,” Campbell said. “Why would someone want to hurt a baby, she’s precious. She didn’t do anything to you.”

The baby was last seen wearing a black-and-white polka dot onesie with pink pants, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in announcing the Amber Alert. The newborn was described as weighing 6 pounds and measuring 17 inches.