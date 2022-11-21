New Zealand’s voting age of 18 is discriminatory, court rules

New Zealand lawmakers are set to debate lowering the country’s voting age to 16 after the nation’s high court ruled its current voting age of 18 years old is discriminatory.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that the current law was inconsistent with New Zealand’s Bill of Rights, which mandates that citizens cannot face age discrimination after reaching 16.

The ruling was the culmination of a two-year legal battle spearheaded by the advocacy group Make It 16.

A vote is cast in Tauranga, New Zealand during a by-election election on April 27, 2018. Under the country’s Bill of Rights, citizens over the age of 16 cannot be subject to age discrimination. AP

“This is history,” said Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler, adding: “The government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote.”

Advocates argued there was no reason to ban 16 and 17 year-olds from voting when they are legally allowed to drive and work full-time jobs that would require them to pay taxes.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she personally supported lowering the voting age. AFP via Getty Images

The court’s ruling begins a process where the issue must be discussed by parliament and reviewed by a select committee.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a measure that lowered the voting age to 16 would be drafted before being put to a vote.

“I personally support a decrease in the voting age but it is not a matter simply for me or even the government, any change in electoral law of this nature requires 75% of parliamentarian support,” she said.

Lawmakers are split on the subject, with the Green Party in favor of lowering the voting age and the large opposition National party opposed.

“Obviously, we’ve got to draw a line somewhere,” said National party leader Christopher Luxon. “We’re comfortable with the line being 18. Lots of different countries have different places where the line’s drawn and from our point of view, 18’s just fine.”

New Zealanders cannot buy booze without parental consent before the age of 18, and must be 17 to apply for the armed services.

