New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays play the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday night.

First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network.

After morning rain moved through the area, the evening forecast calls for clear skies with temperatures around 60 degrees.

Yusei Kikuchi will be on the mound for Toronto (3-1), while Nestor Cortes gets the start for New York (2-2)

The Jays won the series opener on Monday, 3-0.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:

