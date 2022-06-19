New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Sunday afternoon starting lineups

The New York Yankees, winners of nine straight, will be looking to complete a three game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 1:37 p.m. at the Rogers Centre. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and nationally on TBS.

Luis Severino will start for New York, while Yusei Kikuchi will go for Toronto.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday morning:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

