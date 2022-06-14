New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Tuesday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees will open a three-game home series on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and on TBS nationally.

Corey Kluber (3-2, 3.88) will start for Tampa Bay, while Gerrit Cole (5-1, 3.63) will go for New York.

The Yankees (44-16) lead the American League East by eight games, while the Rays (35-25) sit nine games back of New York in third place.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:

