New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce Sunday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays wrap up a four-game series down in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Luis Severino (3-0, 3.02) will start for New York, while Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.06) will for Tampa Bay.

After winning the first two games of the series, the Yankees lost, 3-2, to the Rays on Saturday.

New York (33-14) has a 5½-game lead over the Tampa Bay in the American League East.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday morning:

