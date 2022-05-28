New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce on Saturday afternoon starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon.

First pitch is 4:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.31) will start for New York, while Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.42) will go for Tampa Bay.

The Yankees won the series opener, 3-0, on Friday.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce on Saturday 5/28 lineups