New York Yankees, Oakland A’s announce Tuesday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the middle game of a three-game home series against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York.

Frankie Montas (3-7, 3.21) will start for Oakland, while JP Sears (2-0, 0.00) will go for New York.

The Yankees won, 9-5, in the series opener on Monday.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:

