New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels announce Wednesday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on FS1 nationally.

Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65) will start for Los Angeles, while Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.70) will go for New York.

The Yankees won, 9-1, on Tuesday in the series opener.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday:

Yankees lineup

DJ LeMahieu 3B

Aaron Judge DH

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Gleyber Torres 2B

Miguel Andújar LF

Aaron Hicks CF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS

Kyle Higashioka C

Joey Gallo RF

Angels lineup

Taylor Ward RF

Shohei Ohtani DH

Mike Trout CF

Matt Duffy 3B

Luis Rengifo 2B

Jared Walsh 1B

Kurt Suzuki C

Juan Lagares LF

Andrew Velazquez SS

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels announce Wednesday 6/1 lineups