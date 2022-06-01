New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels announce Wednesday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on FS1 nationally.
Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65) will start for Los Angeles, while Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.70) will go for New York.
The Yankees won, 9-1, on Tuesday in the series opener.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday:
Yankees lineup
DJ LeMahieu 3B
Aaron Judge DH
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Gleyber Torres 2B
Miguel Andújar LF
Aaron Hicks CF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS
Kyle Higashioka C
Joey Gallo RF
Angels lineup
Taylor Ward RF
Shohei Ohtani DH
Mike Trout CF
Matt Duffy 3B
Luis Rengifo 2B
Jared Walsh 1B
Kurt Suzuki C
Juan Lagares LF
Andrew Velazquez SS
