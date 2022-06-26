New York Yankees, Houston Astros announce Sunday afternoon starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the final game of their four-game home series against the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 1:35 PM at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and nationally on the MLB Network.

Jose Urquidy will start for Houston, while Nestor Cortes will got for New York.

The Astros combined to throw a no-hitter against the Yankees in Saturday’s 3-0 win.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday morning:

