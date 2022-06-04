New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers announce Saturday starting lineups; Stanton returns

The New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will broadcast in New York on the YES Network and nationally on the MLB Network.

Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.25) will go for Detroit, while Luis Severino (3-1, 3.38) will go for New York.

The Yankees routed the Tigers, 13-0, in the series opener on Friday.

Before Saturday’s game, New York activated Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) from the 10-day IL and he is batting cleanup as the DH.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday morning:

