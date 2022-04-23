New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians announce Saturday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play the middle game of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon.

First pitch is 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.72) will start for Cleveland, while Nestor Cortes (0-0, 0.00) will go for New York.

New York won the series opener, 4-1, behind Aaron Judge’s pair of homers.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday morning:

Cleveland Guardians lineup

1. Myles Straw CF

2. Steven Kwan LF

3. Jose Ramirez 3B

4. Franmil Reyes DH

5. Amed Rosario SS

6. Josh Naylor 1B

7. Ernie Clement 2B

8. Oscar Mercado RF

9 . Austin Hedges C

Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill

