New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox announce Saturday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play the second game of their three-game, seasonopening series on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.

First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network.

Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53 ERA in 2021) will start for Boston, while Luis Severino (1-0, 0.00 in 2021) will go for New York and nationally on FS1.

The Yankees won the season opener on Friday afternoon, 6-5, a walk-off hit by Josh Donaldson in the 11th inning.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday afternoon:

