New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox announce Friday’s Opening Day lineups

The New York Yankees will open the 2022 season on Friday afternoon against the rival Boston Red Sox.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network and on the MLB Network nationally.

The forecast, which calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 63 degrees, is much better than Thursday, when rained washed out the originally scheduled opener.

Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA in 2021) will start for Boston, while Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.23) will be on the hill for New York.

The Red Sox won the season series, 10-9, against the Yankees in 2021.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday morning:

