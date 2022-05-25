New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Wednesday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the final game of their three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Tyler Wells (1-3, 4.41) will start for Baltimore, while JP Sears (1-0, 0.00) will go for Baltimore.

The Yankees and Orioles have split the first two games of the series, with New York winning Tuesday on a walk-off hit by Jose Trevino in the 11th inning.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday:

