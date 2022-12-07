New York Times Journalists Prepare For 24-Hour Strike As Union And Management Fail To Reach Agreement – The Hamden Journal

More than 1,100 employees of The New York Times are poised to walk out for a one-day strike starting just after midnight on Thursday, after their union and the Times management failed to reach an agreement.

“Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go,” the union announced on Wednesday evening. “It’s official: @NYTimesGuild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we’re worth.”

The last contract expired in March, 2021, and the NewsGuild contends that Times management has been slow to negotiate. In dispute are the size of pay increases, retirement benefits and mandatory return-to-office policies, the union said.

The walkout would be the first such work stopping action in more than 40 years. The union said that there was a lunchtime walkout in 2017 to halt potential layoffs.

According to the Associated Press, Deputy Managing Editor Cliff Levy sent a memo to staffers on Tuesday insisting that efforts were underway by the company to make progress. He said that the company had offered to raise wages by 5.5% when the contract is ratified, followed by 3% increases in 2023 and 2024.

A spokesperson for the Times also told the AP that plans were in place to continue editorial operations on Thursday, using journalists not covered by the union as well as reporters in international bureaus.

A NewsGuild rally also is being planned for Thursday afternoon. If the strike does happen, they also are asking readers not to engage with any Times platforms, including such things as Wordle.