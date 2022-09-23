New York Suit Against Trump Mixes Routine Business Law, Uncommon Allegations

The New York attorney general’s lawsuit against former President Donald Trump uses a common state business law to make allegations about property valuations, which lawyers say are rarely the focus of civil-fraud cases.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by Letitia James, accuses Mr. Trump, three of his adult children, his company and two of its longtime officials of participating in a decadelong scheme to falsify financial statements for economic gain. Ms. James, a Democrat, alleges the defendants made illegitimate and misleading valuations of 23 properties and assets, from a golf club in Scotland to several properties in New York.