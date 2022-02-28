New York Set To Lift State Mask Mandate In Schools This Week – The Hamden Journal

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to end the state mask mandate in schools starting on March 2, in response to key Covid-19 trends and consultations with health and education experts.

“With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic. Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools,” Governor Hochul said in a statement on Sunday. “This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities and I am grateful to the students, educators, and parents for their dedication to keeping us all safe—we’ve reached this milestone because of your hard work.”

New York has a high rate of vaccinated adults, teens, and children—some of the highest in the country. The release revealed the state has experienced a 98 percent decline in Covid cases since the Omicron peak, and a continuous downward trend in cases for 51 consecutive days.