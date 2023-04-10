New York Red Bulls, forward Dante Vanzeir apologize for use of racial slur in draw vs. Earthquakes

Major League Soccer is still investigating the incident, which nearly led to the Earthquakes walking off the pitch on Saturday night. Dante Vanzeir apologized on Monday night. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls and forward Dante Vanzeir apologized on Monday after Vanzeir used a racial slur during their match with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse said after their 1-1 draw on Saturday night in New Jersey that an unnamed Red Bulls player used a racial slur in the second half of their match — which led to a lengthy delay and almost caused the Earthquakes to walk off the field altogether. Ebobisse didn’t say who used the slur, but said they remained in the game because the slur wasn’t directed at anybody in particular. Major League Soccer quickly launched an investigation.

On Monday, the Red Bulls and Vanzeir issued statements apologizing. While it’s still unclear what he said, Vanzier admitted to using inappropriate language during the match.

“I want to sincerely apologize to the players of the Earthquakes,” he said in a statement, in part. “I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and our world. I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans. I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions. While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am truly sorry.”

The Red Bulls issued a similar apology as an organization, saying that the “words and inaction was inexcusable, and we believe there is never a place for it.” Red Bulls manager Gerhard Struber said that he should have pulled Vanzeir from the match.

“During our match on Saturday, I made a decision that I thought was best given the information I had at that moment,” Sruber said in a statement. “While there was a lot of uncertainty at the time, with the information that I now know, the right decision would have been to immediately remove Dante Vanzeir from the game.”

The incident in question occurred in the 54th minute of the match on Saturday. It resulted in 21 minutes of stoppage time.

Ebobisse, a 26-year-old from Cameroon, talked about the incident after the match.

“It is important we dig out all the facts. I want to be as open as possible here,” Ebobisse said. “There is a lot of uncertainty here, I want to respect what will hopefully be a robust investigation. A difficult situation. I am grateful I was with my teammates … Whether that is a good faith comment or not we shall see as the investigation goes on. But a difficult moment where players were put in charge, have to manage all sorts of emotions because the system is not robust enough.”

MLS is still investigating the incident, something both clubs and Vanzeir have supported. It’s unclear when that will conclude. Vanzeir, a 24-year-old from Belgium, said he would accept any punishment handed down by the Red Bulls and the league.

Vanzeir has scored once in six appearances so far this season for the Red Bulls, who sit 1-4-2 on the year. Ebobisse has scored twice for the Earthquakes, who hold a 3-2-2 record.