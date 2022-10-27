New York Post Website Hacked With Incendiary Headlines, Other Comments – The Hamden Journal

The website and Twitter account of the New York Post was hacked on Thursday morning, as racist and incendiary headlines were displayed before being removed.

“The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause,” the Post said in a statement on its Twitter account.

The posts had to do with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a frequent target of the right, and President Joe Biden, according to reports of the hack.

A spokesperson for the Post could not immediately be reached for comment but earlier told CNBC, “We’ve taken down the vile and reprehensible content posted by the hackers and continue to investigate the cause.”

According to Mediaite, the hacker changed headlines to make them more incendiary. Other tweets had to do with the two candidates for New York governor, incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin. One message called for the assassination of Ocasio-Cortez. According to Mediaite, the site was hacked around 9 AM ET.