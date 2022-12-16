New York Post Tears Into 'Con Artist' Donald Trump... Again

The previously pro-Donald Trump New York Post took another swipe at the former president on Thursday, urging readers not to buy his new collection of digital trading cards.

An editorial in the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid branded Trump a “con artist” for his self-promoting collection, which drew widespread mockery on social media after Trump pitched it as a “major announcement.”

It was simply “another money grab” by Trump, said the newspaper, which has decidedly soured on Trump since the Republican Party’s poor performance in the 2022 midterms. Last month, the Post covered Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign launch by referring to him as “Florida Man.”

“Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us 1,438 times, and it may finally be too much,” the editorial board said of the cards.

Read the Post’s full editorial here.

