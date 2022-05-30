New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce Memorial Day starting lineups

The New York Mets open a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals on Memorial Day.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and nationally on MLB Network.

Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55) will start for Washington, while David Peterson (2-0, 2.16) will for for New York.

The Mets (32-17) have a 7½-game lead in the National League East, while the Nationals (18-31) site in last place, 14 games out.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Monday afternoon:

Nationals lineup

2B César Hernández

C Keibert Ruiz

RF Juan Soto

DH Nelson Cruz

1B Josh Bell

LF Lane Thomas

3B Maikel Franco

CF Victor Robles

SS Alcides Escobar

Check back for the New York Mets starting lineup soon

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce Monday 5/30 lineups