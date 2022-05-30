New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce Memorial Day starting lineups

The New York Mets open a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals on Memorial Day.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and nationally on MLB Network.
Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55) will start for Washington, while David Peterson (2-0, 2.16) will for for New York.
The Mets (32-17) have a 7½-game lead in the National League East, while the Nationals (18-31) site in last place, 14 games out.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Monday afternoon:
Nationals lineup
2B César Hernández
C Keibert Ruiz
RF Juan Soto
DH Nelson Cruz
1B Josh Bell
LF Lane Thomas
3B Maikel Franco
CF Victor Robles
SS Alcides Escobar
