New York Mets, San Francisco Giants announce Monday night’s starting lineups

The New York Mets open a three-game road series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

First pitch is 9:45 p.m. at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY.

David Peterson (1-0, 1.89) will start for New York, while Alex Cobb (3-1, 5.61) will go for San Francisco.

The Mets (28-15) are in first place in the National League East, while the Giants (22-18) sits five games back in the NL West.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Monday:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: San Francisco Giants, New York Mets announce Monday’s starting lineups