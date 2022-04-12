New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play the middle game of their three-game series on Tuesday night.

First pitch is 6:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and nationally on the MLB Network.

Tylor Megill (1-0, 0.00) will make his second start of the season for New York, while Zack Wheeler will go for Philadelphia.

The Phillies rallied late against the Mets bullpen for a 5-4 victory in the series opener on Monday night. In the game, New York starter Taijuan Walker left the game after two perfect inning with a shoulder irritation.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Tuesday April 12 lineups