New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Sunday night starting lineups

The New York Mets will be looking to complete a three-game road sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.

First pitch is 7;08 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN nationally.

Zach Wheeler (3-3, 3.38) will start for Philadelphia, while Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.91) will go for New York.

The Mets won, 8-2, on Saturday.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday afternoon:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

New York: Mets’ Jacob deGrom feels ‘completely normal’; Brandon Nimmo dealing with wrist sprain

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets announce Sunday night lineups