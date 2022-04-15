New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks announce lineups for Friday’s Citi Field opener

The New York Mets will play their home opener on Friday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the start of a three-game series.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60) will start for Arizona, while Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.00) will go for the Mets.

Prior to the game, the Mets are unveiling the Tom Seaver statue outside the stadium.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday morning:

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Tom Seaver statue ceremony

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks announce Friday April 15 lineups