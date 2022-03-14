New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso escapes injury in serious car accident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso escaped injury in a serious car accident Sunday in Tampa as he and his wife traveled from their home to the team’s spring training site.

Alonso, 27, said a motorist ran a red light and T-boned his Ford F-250, which flipped three times after impact. Alonso said he ended up upside down in his vehicle and kicked the windshield out to escape.

He said none of the motorists involved were injured. Alonso’s wife, Haley, was behind Alonso in another car and he said she was a “trooper” in the collision’s aftermath, calling police and corralling the couple’s dogs as they headed East for the three weeks of spring training.

Alonso hit and took ground balls Monday – the club’s first full-squad workout – but refrained from all other activities as he recovered mentally. He anticipates working out at full speed on Tuesday.

