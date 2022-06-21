New York Knicks reportedly looking to create cap space; could the Celtics capitalize?

Rumor has it that the New York Knicks are looking to clear cap space in their pursuit of Dallas Mavericks unrestricted free agent point guard Jalen Brunson according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, which ought to have the attention of the Boston Celtics as they look to add talent to the team in their quest for an NBA title in 2023.

Specifically, Fischer shares that the Knicks are looking to move Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks into another team’s space, which aligns well with Boston’s goals of adding some wing depth and passing to the team’s rotation in the case of Burks. A 6-foot-6, 30-year-old veteran with some passing chops, solid defense, and a career 38.0% 3-point shot, Burks and his $10 million salary would slot in well to the team’s $17.1 million traded player exception leftover from sign-and-trading wing Evan Fournier to New York at the end of the season prior.

There would be about $7 million left over to absorb another deal to help the Knicks generate the space they’d need to sign Brunson as well.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Not enough to take in Noel’s $9.2 million salary for this season but perhaps New York would be happy sending over veteran big man Taj Gibson.

Gibson may still have enough in the tank to function as a third-string big man able to help the team off of the bench, and his veteran voice might help steady the team in future playoff runs.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

What’s the next step for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum?

What can we expect from the Boston Celtics this offseason?

Celtics Lab 124: What options do the Boston Celtics have to improve their 2023 title odds?

The Boston Celtics’ best moments in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

List

The Boston Celtics have 10 traded player exceptions to use this offseason

List

Grading the Boston Celtics’ postseason play from top to bottom