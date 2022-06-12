New York Knicks may go after Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers’ signing of veteran scorer Carmelo Anthony has been somewhat polarizing.

Plenty of fans love the signing, as he gave the team a major lift at times off the bench and has the ability to get scorching hot from 3-point range.

However, his shooting and offensive efficiency are inconsistent, and he is usually a defensive liability.

One has to conclude that the Lakers signed Anthony mainly because of his tight friendship with LeBron James.

But the Syracuse University product may not be in the Purple and Gold next season. In fact, he could be heading back to his hometown team.

Via NBC Sports:

“The [New York] Knicks are having internal discussions about making Carmelo an offer, according to the New York Post. “Anthony returning to Madison Square Garden, where he was a legend and seven-time All-Star, has sentimental appeal. And the past couple of seasons he’s accepted he’s a bench role player at this point in his career, and he’s been solid in that role.”

Anthony’s stats this season, at least on the surface, look solid: 13.3 points in 26.0 minutes per game on 44.1 percent overall shooting and 37.5 percent from downtown.

But he is now 38 years of age, and the advanced age of the Lakers’ roster this year was a major problem for them.

Anthony is originally from the borough of Brooklyn, and he played seven seasons for the Knicks not too long ago. Those seasons may not have been extremely fruitful for Anthony or the Knicks, but going home may have some appeal.

General manager Rob Pelinka recently admitted that one of the team’s priorities is to get younger this offseason. That alone could mean that Anthony will be wearing a different uniform this fall.

