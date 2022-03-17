New York Giants sign former Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Reports: Giants sign former Commanders TE Ricky Seals-Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The New York Giants signed former Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to a free-agent contract Friday, according to multiple reports. He joins a franchise led by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, who was hired to replace Joe Judge earlier this offseason.

Seals-Jones, 27, appeared in 13 games for Washington last season. The Texas A&M product caught 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns, taking on a more prominent role in the offense down the stretch after Logan Thomas suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Athletic reported that the Commanders offered Seals-Jones a contract in free agency, but he decided to sign with the Giants instead. New York had an opening at tight end with Evan Engram, their starting TE since 2017, inking a deal to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Seals-Jones now donning the blue and red, the Commanders will turn to John Bates III to be their No. 2 tight end behind Thomas next season. Bates was listed as Washington’s starter at the position for their final six games in 2021; he finished the year with 249 receiving yards and one touchdown on 20 catches.