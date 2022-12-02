New York Film Critics Circle Names 2023 Awards Underway – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates The longest voting awards committee is underway with the New York Film Critics Circle already naming this AM A24’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Best Animated film and A24/Mubi’s Aftersun from Charlotte Wells as Best First Film. In previous years, it can take five hours before the New York Film Critics Circle names Best Picture. We’ll be here for the long haul.

Wells also wrote Aftersun which follows Sophie (Frankie Corio) who reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father (Paul Mescal) twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

Last year, the NYFCC named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car Best Film. The movie went on to win Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. Jane Campion last year received Best Director for Power of the Dog.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

BEST FIRST FILM

Aftersun