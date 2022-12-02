New York Film Critics Circle Announcing 2022 Winners (Updating Live)

The New York Film Critics Circle, one of the first critics’ groups to weigh in on awards season, announced its winners on Friday morning.

The East Coast org is comprised of more than 50 journalists from publications such as Time and Variety.

More from Variety

NYFCC’s winner for best film has typically had a strong correlation with the Academy Awards’ best picture category. Since the expansion to nominees in 2009, only “Carol” (2015) and “First Cow” (2020) have missed Oscar recognition. The latter was the first film that has won New York’s top prize and failed to garner a single Oscar nom.

Last year, the winners included the Japanese feature “Drive My Car” which went on to receive a nomination for best picture. Other crossover winners included “The Power of the Dog” receiving the directing prize for Jane Campion, alongside eventual lead and supporting actor nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Lady Gaga’s best actress win for “House of Gucci” and Kathryn Hunter’s supporting triumph for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” were the two winners that failed to garner recognition.

Make sure to bookmark the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines for the season.

Here’s the list of NYFCC winners as they are announced:

Best Film:

Variety predicted: “Tár”

Best Director:

Variety predicted: Todd Field

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) and “After Yang” (A24)

Variety predicted: Tom Cruise

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Tár” (Focus Features)

Variety predicted: Danielle Deadwyler

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Variety predicted: Ke Huy Quan

Story continues

Best Supporting Actress: Keke Palmer, “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Variety predicted: Stephanie Hsu

Best Screenplay: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) – Martin McDonagh

Variety predicted: “Tár”

Best Animated Film: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

Variety predicted: “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

Best Cinematography: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) – Claudio Miranda

Variety predicted: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best First Film: “Aftersun” (A24) – Charlotte Wells

Variety predicted: “Aftersun”

Best International: “EO” (Poland)

Variety predicted: “Close”

Best Non-Fiction Film: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

Variety predicted: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Special mention: The NYFCC awards cash prizes to two students focusing on film criticism/journalism attending college in the region. This year’s winners are Undergraduate, Nico Pedrero-Setzer and Graduate, Greg Nussen.

Special Award:

Special Award:

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub. The first set of SAG Awards predictions for film has also been revealed.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.