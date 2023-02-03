New York expecting dangerously-low temps amid Northeast arctic blast

New York will be hit with dangerously-cold conditions this weekend, as an arctic blast threatens most of the Northeast and puts residents in some areas at risk of getting frostbite in as few as three minutes.

Temperatures in the Big Apple were already plummeting early Friday and expected to dip in the evening to a bitter 9 degrees with wind chills that could make it feel as low as negative 10 degrees, forecasters said.

“This is the coldest air in several years in many parts of the northeast, with temperatures not seen since 2016,” FOX Forecast Center meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post.

Fierce winds will continue to wallop the city on Saturday morning with the feels-like temperature hovering below zero, Tate said.

Though Gotham will see temperatures tick up to a high of 27 degrees in the afternoon, the brutal conditions will still make it feel like zero degrees, he said.

The frigid weather comes as more than 15 million people in parts of eastern New York and throughout New England were under wind chill warnings on Friday, CNN reported.





New Yorkers at risk of frostbite as windchill hits dangerously low levels this weekend. REUTERS

In some parts of northern Maine, Tate said, windchill conditions are expected to reach as low as negative 30 to negative 60 degrees.

“Temperatures will be sub-zero in most parts of the northeast,” Tate said.

Tate also warned that reports that windchill temperatures could cause frostbite in just 10 minutes were an “understatement.”

“Especially in northern Maine, when the air is that cold, you could have frostbite in even 3 minutes, where your skin just freezes that fast,” he cautioned.





The windchill is due in part to dueling high- and low-pressure systems over the Great Lakes in Northeast. FOX Weather

“It will be dangerous for anyone who is going to be outdoors.”

Tate attributed the stunning wind chill in part to dueling high- and low-pressure systems hovering over the Great Lakes and northern Plains and the northeast.

“High- and low-pressure systems spin in opposite directions, you get a tunneling effect,” he explained.





Migrants in New York City huddle together against the cold. Matthew McDermott

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a warning Thursday in anticipation of the extreme arctic blast, which urged residents to “limit time outdoors” but remain careful with space heaters and other alternative heating sources.

“Now is the time to prepare: plan to limit your time outdoors this weekend and know where to take shelter,” Hochul said.

Politicians throughout the northeast shared similar warnings, with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu encouraging residents to help their neighbors as they braced for the bitter cold.





Residents in some areas are at risk for frostbite within three minutes. FOX Weather

Public schools in Boston, Springfield, and Worcester had already decided to close on Friday, according to CNN.

Shelters and warming centers are expected to be available in Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Vermont, the outlet said.

The frigid air pummeling New York and the northeast comes right on the heels of an arctic ice storm that paralyzed much of the South earlier this week. Tate, however, noted that the two blasts were the product of separate atmospheric systems.

“A separate low-pressure system brought ice and freezing rain [to the South],” he said of the terrifying storm that caused power outages and killed at least nine people.

“There is no precipitation associated with this [in the northeast]…just cold air.”

Tate also offered reassurance to New York or New England residents concerned about losing power as the temperatures drop.

“Equipment up here is designed to handle the bitter cold,” he said.

“Any outages would be caused by wind, and with wind gusts not expected to exceed 35 or 45 miles per hour, opportunities for wind-driven outages will be limited.”

Still, Tate cautioned New Yorkers to remain vigilant and keep indoors– and to bundle up to the max when they do venture outside.

“Anyone in the New York metro area should be wearing all their layers,” he said.

“We could be seeing wind chills down to 10 [degrees] below [zero]…that’s just dangerous.”