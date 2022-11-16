New York Daily News Rips Donald Trump With Scathing Reminder Of His Scandals

The New York Daily News responded to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement in typical fiery style, with a damning front page reprising just some of his past scandals.

The tabloid’s cover featured reproductions of seven previous front pages reporting Trump’s two impeachments, the Capitol riot, his election lies, his bragging about sexual assault and other wrongdoing.

“Here We Go Again,” read the headline.

The Daily News, Trump’s former hometown paper, frequently criticized and mocked him during his presidency. Its brash front pages often went viral on social media.

