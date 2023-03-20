New York Community Bank shares surge and Foot Locker’s stock gains, but First Republic’s stock hit by S&P downgrade

Here are some of the biggest movers on Monday with banks again in focus, after Swiss authorities forced the takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its peer UBS.

Stock gainers:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems to have got a good deal in buying the assets of failed Signature Bank if the former’s share price reaction is anything to go by. NYCB stock

NYCB,

-4.66%

was up 30% in premarket trading after the regional bank said it had acquired about $38 billion in Signature’s assets and was taking over all of its branches, prompting Wedbush to upgrade the stock to outperform from neutral.

seems to have got a good deal in buying the assets of failed Signature Bank if the former’s share price reaction is anything to go by. NYCB stock NYCB, was up 30% in premarket trading after the regional bank said it had acquired about $38 billion in Signature’s assets and was taking over all of its branches, prompting Wedbush to upgrade the stock to outperform from neutral. PacWest Bancorp shares

PACW,

-18.95%

have been volatile of late amid the anxiety over U.S. regional banks. But Monday was starting as a good day with the stock up 18% after the bank said late on Friday that outflows had fallen sharply in recent days.

shares PACW, have been volatile of late amid the anxiety over U.S. regional banks. But Monday was starting as a good day with the stock up 18% after the bank said late on Friday that outflows had fallen sharply in recent days. Foot Locker Inc. shares

FL,

-1.03%

turned an initial 3% slide into a 1.5% gain despite the sneaker and athletic-wear retailer reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations but forecasted a drop in sales.

shares FL, turned an initial 3% slide into a 1.5% gain despite the sneaker and athletic-wear retailer reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations but forecasted a drop in sales. Coinbase Global Inc. shares

COIN,

+10.62%

rose 4% as a recent surge in the price of bitcoin

BTCUSD,

+0.97%

was seen benefiting the crypto trading platform.

Stock decliners: