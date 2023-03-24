For Nvidia Stock, It’s Game On!

New York Community Bancorp Stock to Benefit From Signature Bank Deal

These reports, excerpted and edited by Barron's, were issued recently by investment and research firms.

New York Community Bancorp


NYCB-NYSE

Outperform • Price $6.54 on March 17

by Wedbush

We’re upgrading NYCB from Neutral, owing to material earnings-per-share accretion of 20% from the Signature Bank deal. [On March 19], the FDIC announced that it had entered into a purchase agreement with Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of NYCB, for a portion of Signature’s loan and deposit portfolio.