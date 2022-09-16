New York attorney general rejects Trump’s settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says

Former President Donald Trump.Chris Seward/AP, left. LM Otero/AP, right.

New York’s AG has reportedly rejected Trump’s offer to settle as she mulls suing his company.

Trump and at least one of his adult children may be named in the suit, which would allege fraud.

Eric Trump signed many of the documents the AG is eyeing and has long been a target of her inquiry.

Money can’t buy him love from New York’s attorney general.

Attorney General Letitia James has rejected at least one settlement offer from former President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The unsuccessful negotiations, confirmed by Insider through one independent source, may clear the way for her long-expected fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization, the former president’s $3 billion real-estate and golf-resort company, which is headquartered in Manhattan.

Throughout her three-year inquiry into the business, James has alleged Trump repeatedly inflated or deflated the value of his properties on official documents used to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bank loans and tax breaks over the past decade.

Barring any last-minute settlement deal, James is considering suing not only Trump but also at least one of his adult children, The Times reported.

Eric Trump, who signed many of the documents and negotiated some of the deals the attorney general is eyeing, has been described in court papers and proceedings as a target of James’ inquiry, as has his father.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have, like Eric Trump, served as executive vice presidents of their father’s company, but they have both been treated as witnesses in the inquiry.

The person who confirmed The Times’ report to Insider spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations. Their identity is known to Insider. Lawyers for Trump and a spokesperson for James did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

