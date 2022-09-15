New York attorney general rejected settlement offer from Trump

Reuters

Big Chinese state-owned banks cut personal deposit rates

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five of China’s largest banks cut personal deposit rates from Thursday, according to information available on the lenders’ mobile apps, a move that could ease the pressure on their margins after recent lending rate cuts to revive the economy. The banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world’s largest bank by asset, cut the interest rate for three-year term deposits by 15 basis points, the information showed. The interest rates for one-year and five-year deposits were lowered by 10 basis points.