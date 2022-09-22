New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here’s the news in the political atmosphere.
Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
Whitmer’s favorability numbers went up while Dixon’s dimmed as an onrush of Democratic TV ads shared the candidates’ positions on abortion rights.
Here’s a look at the new results.
Meanwhile, the future of abortion rights remains a big issue in the state. Poll results reveal significant support for Proposal 3, which would add an explicit right to seek abortions in Michigan to the state’s constitution. Take a look at a breakdown of the results.
The survey polled 600 likely November voters between Sept. 15-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
