New video shows Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos holding bag of dead cats

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows demented Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos grinning as he holds up a bag of blood-soaked dead cats.

The deranged 18-year-old gunman is seen smiling in the undated footage while sitting in the passenger seat of a pal’s car — holding up a clear plastic bag with at least two bloodied cats visible inside.

Ramos was shot dead by authorities Tuesday after slaughtering 19 children and two teachers at the Uvalde, Texas, school.

The sicko was previously rumored to have had a fascination with dead cats and had threatened to kidnap, kill and rape girls who shunned him online.

Salvador Ramos is seen smiling in the disturbing video, holding up a bag with two bloodied cats inside.

Still footage shows Ramos on the grounds of Robb Elementary School on May 24. Elsa G Ruiz/Facebook

A mourner pays their respects at a memorial to the victims. AP

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting. AP

One classmate said Ramos had a tendency to be “violent towards women” and was described by an ex-girlfriend as “scary.”

He legally bought two AR-15 assault rifles after his 18th birthday earlier this month and used one to carry out the massacre at the school, according to police.