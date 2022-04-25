New video shows moment before Halyna Hutchins shot by Alec Baldwin on ‘Rust’ set

Video apparently taken moments before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead by Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” was revealed Monday.

The clip, contained in a trove of documents released by the Santa Fe, New Mexico Sheriff’s Office, was taken by Hutchins on the day of the shooting in a mock church at the Bonanza Creek Ranch. It shows Baldwin, 64, rehearsing a “cross draw” on the set of the doomed Western movie.

With Hutchins behind the camera, Baldwin is shown sitting in a pew and dressed in 1880s-style Western garb as he rehearses whipping out the F.lli Pietta 45 Long Colt Revolver that apparently misfired and left the cinematographer dead and the film’s director Joel Souza injured.

The on-set shooting left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. VIA REUTERS

The gun fired by Baldwin on the “Rust” set shooting.

Medics attempt to save Hutchins from the gunshot wound. Santa Fe County Sheriff

Several components are still being collected and haven’t been released yet — including data from Baldwin’s cellphone. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The clip, which has no sound but shows Baldwin speaking, cuts off before the shooting as Hutchins turns the camera around to tweak a setting and Baldwin keeps rehearsing.

Cops previously said the actor was practicing the move, which required him to point the gun directly at the camera, in the moments leading up to the shooting. Both Hutchins and Souza were in the line of fire when the revolver went off.

Souza told investigators that he remembered hearing the phrase “cold gun” while preparing for the scene, indicating the firearm wasn’t loaded and was safe for use, but he couldn’t remember if the gun had been checked after the crew returned from a lunch break before the incident.

According to Sheriff Adan Mendoza, the investigation will be completed and forwarded to the DA once the final components are processed. Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin on set his costume for the movie. Santa Fe County Sheriff

The director told cops he heard a “loud pop” moments after the shooting and realized both he and Hutchins were bleeding, according to a police interview.

The video is part of a slew of investigative files the sheriff’s office released Monday that details their probe into the fatal mishap.

The records include crime scene photos, body cam footage, staff photos, dash cam footage and other evidence that’s been collected since the incident.

The set of “Rust”. Santa Fe County Sheriff

Image of Baldwin’s hand. Santa Fe County Sheriff A photo taken of Baldwin’s bottom half. Santa Fe County Sheriff

The actor in a scene from “Rust”. Santa Fe County Sheriff

Following a surge of traffic to a Dropbox folder containing the files, the site crashed minutes after it was widely sent out to the media Monday. The documents were inaccessible for about three hours.

The files came back online around 5:30 p.m. ET.

A number of components are still in the process of being collected and were not included in the release, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The gun the actor used in the movie. Santa Fe County Sheriff

Investigators take note of the crime scene. Santa Fe County Sheriff

The. bloodied shirt from the injured cast member. Santa Fe County Sheriff

That includes FBI firearm and ballistics information, DNA and fingerprint analyses, the medical examiner’s report and the data extracted from Baldwin’s cell phone.

“Once these investigative components are provided to the sheriff’s office we will be able to complete the investigation to forward it to the Santa Fe District Attorney for review,” Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement.

In the days following the shooting, both the district attorney and sheriff said criminal charges for those involved, including Baldwin, were yet to be ruled out. They said they wouldn’t comment further until the investigation is complete.